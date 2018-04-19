The attack that got MKR team booted

MY KITCHEN Rules viewers were horrified by the much-hyped scandal which finally aired last night.

Sonya and Hadil became the first team in the show's history to be asked to "leave the table" after they launched an extraordinary verbal attack on other teams.

The confrontation took place before the entrees had even been served at Kim and Suong's instant restaurant.

Sonya and Hadil had a clear plan to antagonise rival team Jess and Emma from the outset, criticising the sisters' appearances and calling one of them "a blowfish".

Jess and Emma copped the brunt of Sonya and Hadil’s harsh words. Picture: Channel 7

"I've got a really good doctor you can go to to fix your ugly face," Hadil said to one of the sisters.

The attack proved to be too much for Emma who left the table, leaving her teammate Jess to fend off jabs from Sonya and Hadil.

Producers eventually convinced Emma to return to the table, but Sonya and Hadil didn't stop and continued to abuse them.

"They don't belong in the top eight because they can't cook," Hadil said to the table about Jess and Emma.

It was at this point that best friends Stella and Jazzey decided to step in and urged Sonya and Hadil to "stop talking".

"You stop talking!" Hadil replied. "You stop talking! Why are you talking?"

"Who do you think you are?" Stella asked her.

"Who do you think you are?" Hadil replied. "Don't you get involved. Keep your mouth closed. This is not your argument."

Stella and Jazzey got involved in the argument. Picture: Channel 7

Josh then stepped in and told Sonya and Hadil: "It's Kim and Suong's home, you're at their home ... have respect."

But the comment didn't go down well with Hadil who told Josh to "shut up".

"Stay out of it, don't make me come for you. Stay out of it."

And that's when all hell broke loose.

"Bit of a subtle threat doesn't go astray," Stella said in relation to Hadil's comment to Josh.

"We'll come for you too," Hadil replied. "Don't you worry."

Hadil's teammate Sonya then got stuck in and pointed to several other teams around the table.

"I'll come for you and I'll come for you and I'll come for you, because you're all disrespectful a**eholes.

"That's what you are, a**eholes!"

Sonya and Hadil just before being told to leave the table.

It was at this point that Pete and Manu stepped in and told Sonya and Hadil that they'd gone too far.

"Enough! Things have got too out of hand. This is a cooking competition and this behaviour is unacceptable. Sonya and Hadil, you are excused from the table!" Manu said.

"No worries," Sonya told the judge as they got up from the table and left.

"They can dish it but they can't take it," Hadil said to Sonya as they left. As they slinked into a cab, Hadil said to Sonya: "Just get in the car because this is just pathetic, just like those girls."

Viewers were shocked by Sonya and Hadil's outburst at the dinner party and slammed the duo on social media.