‘My drastic coronavirus career change’

When Georgie's business was forced to close overnight due to restrictions imposed to stop the spread of coronavirus, she had to think on her feet to replace her lost income.

She came up with an extreme COVID career change - she began selling nudes of herself online.

Now she says she's pocketing up to $900 a week for shots that might be bare but are still "classy".

"I have no problems with nudity. This is just like sending nudes to your boyfriend but you get paid for it," she said.

However, the 31-year-old, who didn't want to use her surname, has yet to break the pandemic payment plan to her parents.

The North Queenslander has spent the last five years building up a cosmetic tattooing business offering treatments focused in defining eyes and eyebrows.

"It was doing really well and I worked really hard to get it where it was so it kind of sucked when I was forced to close," she told news.com.au.

"I was worried, I was a sole trader and I was having to go through the process of Centrelink which was really daunting."

Georgie said she was entitled to some modest financial support through JobSeeker but that came nowhere near making up for her takings as a beautician.

There is no reopening date for beauty salons, let alone cosmetic tattooists, in Queensland. However, the Federal Government has indicated tattooists could reopen as part of stage two of its three stage plan to get Australia out of lockdown.

Georgie, a North Queensland beautician, has swerved into sharing nudes online to make ends meet during the pandemic. Picture: Cassandra Keyes.

Georgie's friends suggested she give OnlyFans a crack given her Instagram following.

The website allows people to upload images and then charge people a subscription to access them. Many of the images on the site are explicit.

"We were making jokes about me putting some images on OnlyFans and then I ended up actually doing it," she said.

"I know it's a bit of a career change. I did have some apprehension about doing it as I didn't want it to affect my business but I just got to the point where I thought is anyone going to remember this in five or 10 years?"

Admittedly it's not Georgie's first foray into nude modelling. She was once a dancer and through a photographer ended up with a photo shoot for Playboy magazine.

From there she picked up followers on Instagram. When she decided to upload some nude images to OnlyFans, many of those people became subscribers.

"I picked up a following pretty quickly, within a week," Georgie said.

"I don't take it too seriously. I'm not getting photo shoots done. I'm not posting every day - which I should if I wanted do make more money.

"Me and my friends have a bit of fun with it. So, if we go for a suntan somewhere, we'll take a few nudie photos.

"But my aim is not to make it too explicit, to stay classy but still spark people's interest."

ONLY A SIDE HUSTLE

Georgie said her mum and dad are in the dark about her career swerve but she's confident they wouldn't be too fazed.

"My parents don't know but they knew about Playboy and they are pretty open minded."

Followers can give her extra money through tips or request individual photos for a fee that all helps to make up for some of her lost earnings. But it's not enough to replace them altogether.

"It's not as good an income as my cosmetic tattooing business so I would go back to that when I can," she said. "But it's a little something, a side hustle that I can continue doing."

While Georgie has been picking up followers, another Queensland OnlyFans poster broke down this week when the opposite happened and she began losing subscribers.

In a tearful video uploaded to social media platform TikTok, the influencer, who goes by the name Billie Beever, said she'd been shedding followers on premium subscriber platform OnlyFans since the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Ms Beaver said coronavirus had tightened wallets so much her subscribers were less able to cough up the cash to see her images.

"Like I'm losing subscribers my main source of income - I can't pay my rent anymore," she said.

"And even if I was to go back to work like what am I supposed to do, like go work in a strip club? Which they're all closed down as well.

"I have nothing else going for me. I have no other talent. I can't dance, I can't sing. I can't do anything so like I don't understand what I'm supposed to do."

Originally published as 'My drastic coronavirus career change'