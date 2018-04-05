Menu
Woman’s shocking DNA results

A WOMAN has had her entire life turned on its head after she completed a genealogy test via a popular ancestry site and received shocking results.

The woman, who lives in Washington state, US, said she learned through an Ancestry.com DNA test that her biological father was her parents' fertility doctor.

Kelli Rowlette, 36, has taken legal action against reproductive specialist Dr Gerald E. Mortimer after he was revealed as her DNA match through the site, the Daily Beast reported.

The lawsuit claims the doctor was aware he used his own sperm to impregnate Rowlette's mother when she and her husband went to him in the early 1980s.

"Dr Mortimer fraudulently and knowingly concealed his use of his own genetic material in the procedure," according to the complaint. "Dr Mortimer knew Kelli Rowlette was his biological daughter but did not disclose this."

To increase chances of fertility, the couple agreed to mix the husband's sperm with other matching donors, noting they preferred college students more than 180cm tall.

Ms Rowlette is accusing Dr Mortimer, who later also delivered her, of making false statements to her parents about following their wishes and never revealing he was the biological father.

Ms Rowlette initially dismissed the Ancestry.com test that determined Dr Mortimer was her father, but later found her birth certificate with his signature, the Daily Beast reported.

She is suing the retired doctor claiming medical negligence, battery and fraud.

Topics:  ancestory dna fertility doctor

