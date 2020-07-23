MUST-HAVE: How local fashionistas are making masks trendy

Candy Fitness, from Candylane Fashion Boutique in Alstonville, is selling hand made masks with medical grade HEP filter fabric.

FASHION meets health protection with the latest must-have accessory, a face mask, and one Northern Rivers business is making them by the hundreds.

Candylane Fashion Boutique in Alstonville is offering handmade face masks online or at the shop, owner Candy Fitness said.

The entrepreneur said she started making masks in March.

"I was able to get 100m of HEP filter back in February, which is unavailable now," she said.

"It's a medical-grade filter that goes in between two layers of 100 per cent cotton.

"I'm new to this mask business, (but) I have done a few hundred already."

The business owner said she had started to get some corporate interest in masks using their businesses' colours.

"I am doing some more now and I am even getting some corporate orders for local companies asking me for 60 at a time," she said.

"It's started to become a local manufacturing business. I have a friend, Rachel, helping me, but I'm staying late at night with my hand bandaged up cutting the fabrics and doing a lot."

Ms Fitness said it took her a couple of tries but she finally came up with a one-size-fits-all model for adults.

"It's adjustable by the elastic, and it goes around the back of the head, so it's really comfortable and it doesn't move," she said.

"I've had gentlemen come in to the shop and bough some for themselves, ladies buy them for their families, but also had a doctor in Melbourne who ordered a dozen for herself.

"While it's nice that I have been able to support my business and keep it alive, I hope the health situation does not worsen and we have an issue where everyone needs to use masks all the time."

Another Northern Rivers company making face masks is Spell.

A spokeswoman for the fashion label confirmed their face masks sold out two minutes after they went on sale.

"Our Renew Masks sold out in under two minutes, however we did only have 40 units available," she said.

"They are non-medical grade and are comprised of 100 per cent cotton from offcuts of previous collections.

"We are looking to get another run into production but do not have any details or timing on turn around as of yet."