Music For a Warming World in Tintenbar

Javier Encalada
| 24th Apr 2017 10:00 AM
Music for a Warming World is coming to Tintebar Hall.
MUSIC for a Warming World is two things: A celebration of music and it communicates the science behind climate change.

The scientific information given is up-to-date, peer reviewed and highly informative.

Much of it is new to all but the most nerdish of climate nerds.

It covers the renewables revolution, current politics and social justice challenges.

It promises to do it all without a lecture.

Music for a Warming World is a mix of original folk, reggae and world music, combined with video and images.

Sing with the band, laugh, disappear into the lush world of the projected images, and leave with hope for a better world.

This show has been conceived and developed by Simon Kerr and Christine Parker, with musical support from The Simon Kerr Perspective, a revolving collection of musical collaborators including Kylie Morrigan, Scott Lewis, Tiya Beggs, Will Hoffman and (occasionally) Mal Webb and others.

Topics:  music music for a warming world northern rivers entertainment tintenbar whatson

