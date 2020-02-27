Murray shuts down Geyer, slams Roosters rumours

Cameron Murray has heard the whispers linking him to a lucrative Roosters switch, but insists his only new partnership in 2020 will be "outside the game's best attacking five-eighth".

Ranked among the code's most exciting young forwards, 22-year-old Murray has told The Daily Telegraph he not only wants to stay with South Sydney long-term, but expects his game to reach new levels this year outside livewire No.6 Cody Walker.

Despite being named 2019 Dally M Lock of the Year, Murray is moving to the Rabbitohs left edge this season as part of a controversial switch set to be debuted during Saturday night's Charity Shield match in Mudgee.

While some media commentators have questioned coach Wayne Bennett's decision - including Triple M's Mark Geyer, who suggests Murray he will be "wasted" in his new role - the Kangaroo incumbent insists he will get even better outside Walker.

"Cody Walker is the game's best attacking five-eighth," Murray said. "And the best eyes up player (anywhere).

"Over the past couple of years, he's proved himself a great ball player, a great leader and one of the few playmakers in the NRL who can really square up a (defensive) line.

Cameron Murray says linking with Cody Walker will take his game to the next level. Picture: Phil Hillyard

"Cody not only goes to the line, he puts himself under pressure to put others in better positions.

"And I want to capitalise on that.

"Want to capitalise on his eyes up footy too.

"Cody's wonderful playing off the cuff and my support will have to be really strong so that he gets the options he needs."

While signed to Souths for the next two years, rumours have circulated since January suggesting the NSW Origin backrower could sign a lucrative deal with the Roosters.

"Those rumours, they've been around for a couple of months," the Rabbitohs young gun conceded. "And while I have no idea where the talk is coming from, I can tell you it isn't true.

Cameron Murray says his future is at Redfern. Picture: Dylan Robinson

"There has been nothing from me, my manager or my camp.

"I've got another two years here at South Sydney and that's what I'm focused on.

"I couldn't be more excited about what's about to happen here."

Asked if he was annoyed by the speculation, especially on the eve of a new NRL season, Murray continued: "What's the point of me getting upset?

"There is nothing I can do about it.

"I'll focus on are those things I can control, starting with the next training session here at Souths."

Cameron Murray ignores the outside noise. Picture: Dylan Robinson

On Wednesday, Triple M's Mark Geyer questioned Murray being shifted to the left edge following the retirement of club favourite John Sutton, suggesting the rising star would be "wasted".

Geyer added the move would also have a negative impact on Souths attacking game, given the opportunities Murray created in the middle both with his strong passing game and quick play-the-balls.

Asked about the thinking behind the move, Murray continued: "Wayne says for our pack to be as effective as possible, my best position is left edge.

"And I agree.

"There's a great opportunity for me outside Cody, plus it also allows Liam Knight to grab that number 13 jersey and become the player we all know he can be.

"We've worked hard throughout the pre-season and, this week, I'm really just looking forward to getting out to Mudgee and making it all a reality."