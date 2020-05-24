Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Three men charged with murder after tower fall. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

THREE men have been charged with murder after the death of a teenager at a Gold Coast tower over the weekend.

The three men, aged 20, 22 and 18, have also been charged with two counts of armed robbery in company.

Cian English from Hawthorne in Brisbane's eastern suburbs was found suffering traumatic injuries after what was initially thought to be a fall from a balcony at the View Pacific resort in Surfers Paradise just after 3am on Saturday.

However, detectives will allege a group of people from one unit armed with a knife attended another unit where a robbery occurred prior to the man's death.

The 18-year-old is due to appear in Beenleigh Magistrates Court tomorrow while the other two men are expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court tomorrow.

A passer-by discovered the body and immediately called emergency services, who rushed to the scene where they found four other teens as young as 16 in a hotel room containing a large stash of prescription and other drugs, in varying states of consciousness.

They were taken to Robina Hospital for treatment for drug overdoses.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.

More to come.

Originally published as Murder charges after body found in Surfers Paradise