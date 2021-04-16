Murder charge downgraded over 2019 Ballina death

Police executed a search warrant at a home in Tweed Heads West and arrested an Bryson Larsen-Tai, who was charged with murder following a fatal brawl at Ballina in 2019.

A teenager will plead guilty to the manslaughter of an East Lismore man in 2019, a court has heard.

Bryson Larsen-Tai, 19, appeared before Lismore Local Court on Wednesday via video link but did not speak.

Mr Larsen-Tai was allegedly involved in a fight near Hill and Park Sts, East Ballina on December 23, 2019.

During the fight 24-year-old Jesse Vilkelis-Curas sustained “catastrophic head injuries”, according to court documents.

He was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital where he died a few days later on Boxing Day 2019.

The court heard Mr Larsen-Tai had accepted an offer from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions which would see him plead guilty to manslaughter.

That charge was laid on Friday, the DPP prosecutor told the court.

Jesse Vilkelis-Curas died in 2019.

However, the DPP are yet to withdraw any of the other charges against Mr Larsen-Tai, including murder, assault occasioning death, affray and aggravated robbery with wounding causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Larsen-Tai’s solicitor, James Fuggle, said his client intended to plead guilty to the manslaughter charge once the facts were finalised

The DPP prosecutor said she expected a plea would be entered before the court on the next occasion and Mr Larsen-Tai would be committed for sentence to the Lismore District Court.

The matter was adjourned to May 12.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Hickling, 20, who police allege was also involved in the fight that ultimately killed Mr Vilkelis-Curas pleaded guilty to affray and assault occasioning actual bodily harm in the company of others on Wednesday.

A backup charge of common assault will also be considered in the Lismore District Court.

However, the matter was adjourned to May 12 in Lismore Local Court to finalise matters before being committed to the Lismore District Court.

Originally published as Murder charge downgraded over 2019 Ballina death