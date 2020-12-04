Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Generic Court
Generic Court
News

Murder charge certified in alleged North Coast assault case

Jessica Lamb
4th Dec 2020 9:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A NORTH Coast man accused of murder has had his charges certified by the Department of Public Prosecutions.

Charles Michael Cook's case was heard in Tweed Heads Local Court on November 18.

The 48-year-old faces charges of murder and reckless grievous bodily harm after police allege he killed Kevin John Carney, 54, by kicking him in the back of the head at a Kennedy Dr address in Tweed Heads on May 15, 2019.

Mr Carney was taken off life support in Gold Coast University hospital a week later due to "not survivable brain injuries".

Mr Cook, from Tweed, continues to defend the charges and remains in custody.

Acting as agent for Mr Cook's defence solicitor, Phillip Crick, told the court a case conference would be held on December 8.

A charge certification was tendered to the court.

The case will return on February 12.

More Stories

charles michael cook murder charges twdcourt twdcrime twdnews twdpolice tweed tweed heads tweed heads local courts
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Premium Content Sneaky way dad-of-five tried to get off drink driving charge

        Crime A NORTHERN Rivers paralegal and ex-RFS volunteer is now facing his 108th fraud charge after he tried to get a lighter penalty.

        • 4th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        Premium Content RECORD BREAKING: Town’s lowest November rainfall in 150yrs

        News This area was as dry as it was during last year's drought

        • 4th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        Premium Content Theo Hayez mystery: ‘A lot going on in the background’

        News Volunteers have not given up searching for the missing backpacker

        • 4th Dec 2020 12:00 PM
        COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Premium Content COVID-19’s impact on preschools on agenda for MP‘s tour

        Education SHADOW Minister for Early Childhood Learning Jodie Harrison is visiting Far North...