Mungindi man crushed

A MUNGINIDI man was airlifted to Brisbane yesterday afternoon, after he was reportedly crushed by heavy machinery.

Life Flight's Toowoomba based rescue helicopter was called to the Mungindi Hospital around midday, after a man aged in his fifties had an excavator bucket landed on his head.

The patient was admitted to Princess Alexandra Hospital around 8pm last night.

He is believed to be in a stable condition, with head, neck, and ankle injuries.

To complete the nearly 900 kilometre mission, the helicopter was refuelled three times, and the crew changed over in Toowoomba.