Aussie mum’s trick to slashing 50% off dining bill

EATING out isn't cheap, especially when you want to treat the whole family to a nice meal - but one mum has revealed how you can slash your bill in half.

The Brisbane mother took to a discount Facebook group to reveal she wanted to take her whole family for dinner to celebrate her daughter's 26th birthday without breaking the bank - and had managed to find a way to shave $125 off their bill.

Posting to the Mums Who Budget & Save page, the woman explained it was all thanks to an offer on The Fork, a website that offers discounts for diners.

"If you don't already know about this website, you HAVE to check it out when you're after an affordable nice night out," she wrote.

"The Munich Brauhaus at SouthBank had a 50 per cent off your total bill offer if you book through "the fork" website. Our bill for 6 adults came to $250 but I paid $125 for our meal," she explained.

"What a bargain and it was amazing food and great ambience too. Highly recommend!!!"

She said in order to snag the offer, when you go to pay, you just need to let the waiter know you booked through the discount site.

A mum has revealed what she did to slash 50 per cent off her dining bill. Picture: Facebook/MumsWhoBudget&Save

"Went to Ribs and Rumps a while back on the same deal as well. So good!!!" she concluded her post.

Her huge saving prompted many Facebook users to comment, saying they were blown away by the offer.

"OMG thank you. We are going to Gold Coast on Monday and wanted to eat at Misono Japanese steak house and guess what? It's 50% off on the fork!!! You star," one woman wrote.

"I love that website! They have the best 50% off deals," added another, while a third said,

"This is brilliant! Thank you!"

Every two years, news.com.au runs its Cost of Living Survey to find out our readers' biggest household money worries.

According to the latest survey, eating out is the biggest drain of money for those aged between 25-34, followed by entertainment and looking good.

Suncorp's Cost of Food report, which surveyed more than 1,500 Australians about their food spending habits also revealed Aussies spend $300 a week on food.

The lion's share of that went towards groceries ($135), but eating out, alcohol and take away meals added to the bill.

Individuals spend an average of $52 on eating out every week, though this was more popular among younger generations. Those over the age of 55 were more likely to spend less or not eat out at all.

Alcohol made up another big chunk, with people spending an average of $31 a week on booze.

Takeaway spending came in at $22 a week, with takeaway meals most popular among young people and high-income earners.