Mum's tearful plea: 'Where is my daughter's body?'

Despite three people pleading guilty to various roles in the murder of Allecha Boyd outside Wagga Wagga in 2017 there is still one question that haunts her mother.

"Where is Allecha's body?," Leah Freeman tearfully asks.

Allecha was gunned down by her drug dealer Samuel Shephard on a dirt road in Coolamon after his lover confronted Ms Boyd about a break and enter at her home.

Her body was then taken deep into the Lester State Forest and buried in a shallow grave.

Despite years of searching, her remains have never been found.

Leah Freeman (pictured) is appealing for answers. Picture: Facebook

Ms Freeman is desperately pleading for answers from those involved, or from anyone who may be sitting on information.

"I just hope that in the end justice is served and Allecha comes home," Ms Freeman said

"I don't think any of them (feel remorse)."

Shephard has pleaded guilty to the murder while his de facto wife Tracy Lee King has pleaded guilty to accessory to murder for keeping his dark secret for more than a year.

She had lied to police three times when asked if she knew anything during the initial search but months later had driven out to the gravesite.

Police swarming the Lester State Forest in the search for Allecha. Picture: Supplied

"I hate myself for it," King said in the Supreme Court on Monday.

"I feel like a piece of s***, I regret it every day, I should have told the truth but I wasn't thinking straight at the time.

"I wanted to protect myself because I didn't know how the system works, I didn't want to go to jail for 25 years because I've got children."

Anthony Hagan was jailed earlier this year as an accessory to murder for burying Allecha's body and has previously been granted special permission to leave jail and assist police in walking through the forest in an attempt to locate Ms Boyd.

Ms Freeman described her daughter as “beautiful and bubbly”. Picture: NSW Police

Efforts which have so far been futile.

While the legal chapter of Ms Freeman's worst nightmare is soon to conclude she will continue to passionately campaign from her Melbourne home for as long as it takes to find her daughter's remains.

"If there is no Allecha then they have no morals, they know where they buried her," she said.

"Allecha was the most beautiful and bubbly girl, very very intelligent with the way she went about her life.

"She is very dearly missed, very very dearly missed and loved."

