Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
News

Mum’s ‘strange’ find inside baby item

28th May 2020 11:54 AM

A Brisbane mum was shocked to discover a handwritten note along with $5 inside a tin of baby formula.

At first, Tillz Siofele thought it was "strange" but upon closer inspection, the young mum said she was heartwarmed by the message.

Ms Siofele was in need of milk powder for her little one and had sent her husband to buy the product last week.

She opened it days later to find the money and note inside.

Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook
Mum discovers note and $5 in baby formula. Picture: Facebook

"Enjoy this little something. Happy wealth Wednesday," the note read.

"I saw a note and thought 'this is strange'. I unfolded the note and there was a $5 note clipped to it," Ms Siofele said.

Her husband was also baffled by surprise gesture. Hoping to get answers, Ms Siofele took a photo of the note and shared it on Facebook.

Some people suggested the gift may have been left by Camira local Susanna Lucy, who was known for leaving small surprises in groceries, Courier Mail reported.

 

The gift was left by mum Susanna Lucy (pictured), who was known for leaving small surprises. Picture: Facebook
The gift was left by mum Susanna Lucy (pictured), who was known for leaving small surprises. Picture: Facebook

Ms Lucy later confirmed this to be true saying she and other mothers who live all around Australia often make an effort to leave anonymous gifts just to make someone's day.

"There's not enough of that sort of stuff that happens. I get a lot out of it too obviously," Ms Lucy said, adding she has been leaving small gifts for other parents for about six months.

Her reason? Simply to make someone's day.

Ms Siofele said she will keep the tradition going.

"We don't need it but we can pay it forward, and the next person might need it."

Originally published as Mum's 'strange' find inside baby item

More Stories

baby formula mum note parenting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        premium_icon Long-time firey shares Bruxner Hwy horror stories

        News HE'S been keeping track of the shocking number of crashes on this stretch of road, and says there have been 39 deaths over the last 80 years.

        ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        premium_icon ‘Cruel’ timing for Target store closures

        News Workers should get jobs at Bunnings or Officeworks, says Lismore MP

        New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        premium_icon New drive-through COVID-19 facility for Lismore

        News DRIVE-through facilities provides QML Pathology the capability to process up to...

        Newest TV craze headed for the Northern Rivers

        premium_icon Newest TV craze headed for the Northern Rivers

        News PEOPLE from all over the world could soon be enjoying the region through slow...