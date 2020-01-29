Mum’s rant about ‘frustrating’ Aldi move

Do you think Aldi needs to be open later? Picture: AAP/Image Matthew Vasilescu.

A mum who claimed she was denied entry into an Aldi store minutes before closing has sparked a furious debate online after she complained about the supermarket's "etiquette".

In a post shared on the Aldi Mums Facebook page earlier this month, the woman recounted how she had turned up at her local branch to do a last-minute shop 10 minutes before closing, only to be initially turned away.

"They had switched off the entrance gate so customers couldn't get into the store," she wrote.

The mum added that she was a "a bit notorious for visiting just before closing time due to my work" but hadn't had an issue at other Aldi outlets.

"I ended up getting in anyway through the register line and being in and out in 5 minutes, but it kind of pissed me off that they did this," she explained.

"If you're going to close at 8pm, you should expect that people will come in at the last minute and at least actually stay open until 8pm."

The woman argued that the solution was for Aldi to stay open later like Coles and Woolworths did.

"There's always huge lines at the checkout at closing time indicating that clearly many people experience the same time constraint to get their shopping done before 8pm," she wrote.

"My question is whether this is normal trading etiquette for all Aldi stores or if they've just decided to do it at this particular one? Anyone have a similar experience?"

The mum's question swiftly got answers, with many claiming she was in the wrong for trying to enter the store so close to closing.

"That's retail. They want to get out on time as they are only paid until 8pm. We do the same where I work," one woman wrote.

"There's nothing more annoying then customers coming in at the last second then we have to stay behind with no pay."

"Nothing worse than someone coming in at closing time. They have been there all day. They want to go home too! What makes you more important than the people that work there?" another argued.

"We used to walk around and scoot people out at Coles," one commented. "We do not get paid overtime and needed to get tills counted."

However, some agreed the mum was right to be annoyed, pointing out workers in other jobs often have to stay back late.

"I'm a nurse and NEVER walk out the door on time so for people to say we want to leave bang on 8 is soft really considering the shop doesn't close until 8!" one commenter wrote.

"Going against the grain here, but I think if a shop is open until 8pm, they should be required to have the doors open until 8pm," another person argued.

"I work in early childhood and just because we 'close' at 6.30pm doesn't mean the parents can't pick their child up at 6.30pm on the dot causing us to be there longer. Yes it is definitely frustrating I agree with that, but opening times are exactly that!"

Another argued that the solution was to have staff rostered until after closing time to prevent the "frustrating" experience.

"If they're expected to work another 15mins after customers leave the shop -and staff must finish at 8pm-the shop should close at 7.45pm. I'd have thought it was logical!" the commenter argued.

"All shops seem to do the same thing though. It's frustrating for both staff and customers."

Meanwhile others just called on Aldi to extended their hours.

"I think Aldi should open til later. Their closing times prevent many people from shopping there," one mum wrote.

"I often wish Aldi would open earlier. My local store opens at 8.30am and closes 7.30pm. Sometimes I wish they opened at 7am and shut at 9pm," another said.

An Aldi spokeswoman told news.com.au that the supermarket chain operated an "efficient business model" that took into consideration opening hours.

"Hours vary dependent on store location and are optimised to meet the needs of the community while considering our store staff and wider operating network," the statement read.