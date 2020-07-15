Mum’s rage over Coles pricing mistake

*Jessie was just about to pay for her groceries on the Coles website when she realised something was seriously wrong.

As the NSW single mum-of-two has a strict $150 weekly budget for groceries, which includes the 15c plastic bags and $12 delivery fee, she carefully plans her shopping list to stay under that amount.

So when the price of all of her groceries hit just under $200 - Jessie knew there had been a mistake.

She slowly combed through the items until she realised she had just been charged $48 for four packets of Uncle Tobys Roll-Ups.

"I only buy what I need and what's on special so when I realised they had made a mistake, I was shocked and unhappy. It's just so frustrating," she tells Kidspot.

"I'm fed up with their mistakes and stuff ups on prices. Last week it was iced tea before it was something else. I'm over it."

Jessie couldn't believe Coles was charging $48 for four packets of Roll-Ups. Picture: Facebook

SO WHAT HAPPENED?

A six-pack of Uncle Tobys Roll-Ups typically retails for just over $4.

As part of Coles' weekly specials, the supermarket offered a deal of one packet for $4 or 4 packets for $12.

But it appears someone at Coles had a bit of an issue in the maths department.

The special originally appeared online offering 4 packets of Rolls-Ups for a whopping $48.

And customers were not happy about it.

For Jessie, the pricing mix-ups make her cross because of the circumstances she currently finds herself in.

Jessie has a disability which makes it impossible to drive - meaning she relies on Coles' website for all her shopping.

Combine that with a tight budget and she feels like she is being personally attacked every time Coles makes a mistake with pricing online.

"I'm not happy. Whoever is doing the price online needs to double check everything," she says.

"I'd love to shop elsewhere but I have no choice.

"Imagine if someone clicked on it and didn't realise that Coles has ripped them off. Thank God I spotted it in time. I hope it doesn't happen again".

Melissa was another mum who wasn’t too happy with Coles’ mistake. Picture: Supplied to Kidspot

Jessie wasn't the only person who was unhappy with the pricing mistake.

A fellow mum spotted the pricing discrepancy when doing her weekly shop while in lockdown in Victoria.

"I was just scrolling through the snacks and had to stop to make sure I saw what I did … I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me," Melissa tells Kidspot.

"What if someone had accidentally ordered them without seeing the price? I often automatically add things to my cart without double checking first if I'm in a rush.

"I have to stick to a budget at the moment - so if I had been ripped off I would have been so devastated and angry. I hope it doesn't happen again. Just do better."

'WE APOLOGISE FOR THE GLITCH'

Both Jessie and Melissa contacted Coles and were pleased to see that their concerns were taken seriously.

A quick glance at the Coles website reveals that the pricing issue is now fixed on the Roll-Ups.

Coles appears to have fixed the error. Picture: Coles

A spokesperson for Coles told Kidspot that the supermarket apologises for the "recent glitch on its website, with Uncle Tobys Roll-Ups priced incorrectly".

"Our Coles Online team is working extra hard right now to make sure all Aussies have access to food and essential groceries," the spokesperson added.

"We thank our loyal customers who spotted the error and let us know so we could fix it."

*Name has been changed.

