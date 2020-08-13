Mum’s huge $104 Woolies’ saving

What would have cost this Sydney mum $150, turned out to be just $46, after she stumbled across the bargain tip in a Facebook group.

What would have cost this Sydney mum $150, turned out to be just $46, after she stumbled across the bargain tip in a Facebook group.

If there was ever a time to replace those abandoned containers with no lids, now would be it.

Woolworths Australia has just slashed prices on its popular Sistema Klip-It products, with some selling for as little as 75 cents - and some customers have already taken advantage.

After hearing about the markdown online, Sydney mum Jaclyn Rose managed to nab 21 of the items from her Port Macquarie store, saving her a huge $104.55.

Sydney mum buys $150 worth of containers for just $46 in Woolworths’ huge flash sale. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

She walked away with 21 containers. Picture: Facebook/Markdown AddictsAustralia

She managed to save a huge $104.55 after hearing about the sale online. Picture: Jaclyn Rose

"My partner saw a Facebook post of someone mentioning they got discounted containers so we went and checked it out ourselves," Ms Rose told news.com.au.

The mid-north coast mum said the clear containers will be used to store open packets of biscuits/cookies and other pantry items.

"We can also declutter our current container drawer now and throw any that are missing lids."

On Wednesday night, the 27-year-old took to the popular Facebook group Markdown Addicts Australia to share her bargain buy.

Others also shared their huge savings online with another shopper saving $112.50 on the above containers. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

A woman saved nearly $200 on her container purchase (above). Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

"Can't complain with $150 worth of containers for only $46! Thank you to who posted about the awesome sale! We are now set!"

Since then, more than 200 people have commented with many sharing their impressive savings.

"So I went to a second Woolies and this is everything I got for just over $60. Nearly $200 in savings," one woman said alongside a snap of her purchased containers.

"I spent $170 on these for myself, my mum and my sis and saved over $390! Pretty happy," one woman wrote, adding: "Time to clean out the 'Tupperware' cupboard."

"I never ever get any good deals because I work full-time and always miss out," another shopper said. "I just moved into my new place and have absolutely no Tupperware so this was great.

The huge sale is on because Woolworths is discontinuing the Sistema range and replacing it with a new one. Picture: Facebook/MarkdownAddictsAustralia

Others revealed they put through a click and collect order after seeing Ms Rose's post.

However, if you're planning on purchasing the items, you best get in quick.

A Woolworths Australia spokesperson confirmed to news.com.au they are discontinuing the range and replacing it with newer products from Sistema.

"We've marked down the product to clear in the parts of the network we still have stock," the spokesperson said. "They won't be available in every store."

Originally published as Mum's huge $104 Woolies' saving