Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Mum’s furious Kmart rant backfires

by Rebekah Scanlan
20th Nov 2019 9:50 AM

 

A furious New Zealand mum who launched a petition calling on Kmart to make clothing labels "genderless" has copped major backlash online.

India Springle shared her frustration with the budget retail store on Facebook and Change.org after coming across a "boys" label when buying a dinosaur T-shirt for her daughter Lola.

However, her plea sparked a major divide, with some parents passionately agreeing while others branded the petition "madness".

"Hey Kmart … get with the program already would you?!" she wrote in the now-deleted post on Facebook.

India Springle has sparked a major divide among parents with her Kmart petition. Picture: Facebook / India Springle
India Springle has sparked a major divide among parents with her Kmart petition. Picture: Facebook / India Springle

"Even my nearly three-year-old thinks your gender labels are bull … why the hell are all the cool T-shirt's labelled 'boys', what makes this T-shirt a boys T-shirt anyway?!?

"Girls can only wear a dinosaur T-shirt if it's pink and full of sequins?! Honestly, it is beyond ridiculous, get in the modern world you archaic bunch of fossils."

While Ms Springle acknowledged "there are heaps of bigger things going on in the world right now" - it didn't stop people slamming the opinion.

"Why can't you take the label off?" one person suggested.

"Just buy the shirt, cut the tag off they're annoying anyway and keep on with your day," another said.

One mum wrote: "Why does it matter so much about the words written in the label? Your daughter looks delightfully happy in her dinosaur top so why make an issue out of nothing."

"The only madness here is the mother who has the time to start a petition," one person wrote on Facebook.

However, the now closed petition received lots of support, with 170 signatures from people who branded Kmart's gendered clothing "stupid".

"So frustrating, being in an environment that tries to pit people and our preferences in boxes … That's not what I want our kids to feel …" one person wrote.

"Gendered clothing for kids is stupid. Almost as stupid as gender reveal parties," another commented.

"YES!!! So sick of the gender labels!! Why are there no cat shirts for boys!!!" a mum agreed.

Little Lola looks delighted with her dinosaur T-shirt. Picture: Facebook / India Springle
Little Lola looks delighted with her dinosaur T-shirt. Picture: Facebook / India Springle

A Kmart Australia spokesperson told news.com.au they were taking Ms Springle's comments into consideration.

"At Kmart our store design is set up to assist customers with a convenient shopping experience based on their shopping behaviour. At Kmart we are constantly listening to our customers and incorporating their feedback to both future product ranges and store design," they said.

The outrage about this Kmart ‘offensive’ kids dress up costume caused Kmart to pull it from shelves. Picture: Kmart
The outrage about this Kmart ‘offensive’ kids dress up costume caused Kmart to pull it from shelves. Picture: Kmart

Last month, Kmart was slammed for a child bride kids costume that was branded "offensive".

The $6 costume, which included a white wedding grown and headband with veil for children between the ages of 4 and 6, was stripped from shelves after someone named "Shannon B" launched the petition on Change.org.

What do you think about the labels? Do you think Kmart should make all clothing genderless? Let us know in the comments below.

Continue the conversation @RebekahScanlan | rebekah.scanlan@news.com.au

More Stories

editors picks gender equality kmart social

Just In

    Just In

      New warning for Twitter users

      New warning for Twitter users
      • 20th Nov 2019 10:20 AM

      Top Stories

        A link between the business board and the surfing board

        premium_icon A link between the business board and the surfing board

        Business SURFING NSW has launched community-building partnerships for businesses in areas of inclusivity, safety and well-being.

        Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        premium_icon Aussie Farm group stripped of charity status

        Rural What does this move mean for South Burnett farmers whose details are published on...

        11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        premium_icon 11 major projects under way in the Ballina Shire

        Council News Millions of dollars to be spent improving infrastructure, facilities

        Work starts on long-awaited extension of Lennox Head road

        premium_icon Work starts on long-awaited extension of Lennox Head road

        Council News The project has been on the cards for many years