Mum’s angry rant at naked dad backfires

A mum who used a male change room after taking her son swimming has sparked a major debate after she took to the internet to rant about seeing a man naked.

The woman described on UK parenting site Mumsnet her horror at seeing a dad of three girls strip "stark naked in front of his daughters".

She explained she often used the men's changing rooms when taking her two-year-old son swimming as the women's was too busy.

But her views on the dad getting nude were met with criticism, with people saying they were "confused" by the rant.

A mum who used the male change rooms when she took her son swimming took to the internet to rant about seeing a dad get naked in front of her. Picture: Mumsnet

"You were sat in a changing room and you are shocked at someone getting changed? I'm confused?" one person commented.

"I don't think it's weird if he's in the men's changing room," another said.

"So you were upset because you saw a man's penis in a male changing room?" someone else remarked.

Another believed she was "in the wrong" for being a female in the men's changing rooms.

The unidentified mum, who goes by the name "pinkboa" in the forum, explained in her post she didn't wait for her son by the pool because of her asthma, saying the humidity affects her breathing so instead headed into the change area.

Reader poll Do you think the mum is in the wrong? No, people shouldn't expose themselves even in change rooms

Yes, what did she expect to see inside a men's change room? Vote View Results

"There is a dad there getting his daughters dressed (fine) he was in the pool and he's down to his underwear.

"Anyways dad of daughters decides to get dressed … he drops his pants and is stark naked in front of his daughters. He is also by the door so if another parent was coming in their child would have walked into his penis!"

Much to her dismay the dad then dries himself, exposing his bare body for longer than a quick sneaky change.

"There are cubicles … Why would an adult choose to get naked in a dressing room at a swim lesson for children with strangers around?"

Many people have declared that she’s the one ‘in the wrong’. Picture: iStock

Despite many stating she was in the wrong, there were some who supported her views.

"If you might be seen by other children, you don't just let everything hang out," one user agreed. "You make a concerted effort to not inflict the sight of your naked body on other (nonconsenting) people, whatever their ages."

Even with the backlash, the mum didn't back down, explaining in a comment she thought it wasn't "appropriate".

"I've never seen other men do that. They usually use a cubicle or use a towel," she said.

"I'm not fussed about nakedness, I just thought in that situation a towel would have been appropriate. I also get the inability to watch kids from a cubicle. But a towel?"

Since being shared last week, the thread has attracted more than 770 comments.