Dating

Mum trying to get son a date backfires

by Natalie Wolfe
10th Oct 2018 7:22 AM

A NAVY mum's lighthearted post about why her son was still single has gloriously backfired and instead ended with the whole family being trolled on Twitter.

Earlier this week, Marla Reynolds took to Twitter to praise her son for his achievements in the Navy and suggested why he might still be single, tagging "radical feminists" at the end of her message.

 

The #HimToo hashtag was started as a direct response to #MeToo and was recently adopted by supporters of Brett Kavanaugh, who was sworn in as a US Supreme Court Justice earlier this week.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet went viral and Marla's son Pieter became the subject of thousands of memes.

 

The attention went global - and ended with Pieter's brother Jon weighing in and explaining their mum had "made it up".

Even Pieter eventually broke his silence, creating his own Twitter to explain what had gone on.

"That was my Mom. Sometimes the people we love do things that hurt us without realising it. Let's turn this around. I respect and #BelieveWomen . I never have and never will support #HimToo. I'm a proud Navy vet, Cat Dad and Ally. Also, Twitter, your meme game is on point," he wrote.

