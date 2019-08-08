Mum stunned by neighbour’s cruel note

Mum horrified when she receives nasty note from neighbour. Picture: Facebook / Randa Ragland

A MUM whose toddler is battling stage 4 cancer was horrified to receive a nasty note from a neighbour - "shaming" the state of her "messy" backyard.

Randa Ragland's three-year-old son, Jaxen, is fighting neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer after being diagnosed just days before his third birthday.

The mum-of-five revealed on her Facebook page that since then, life has become a flurry of hospital visits, many surgeries and hospital stays as her little boy fights for his life.

As a result, some household chores have been ignored to prioritise Jaxen - who is also non-verbal and autistic - and his health.

But when a neighbour took offence to her backyard, Randa was taken aback by the lack of compassion, sharing the note online to plead with people to "show strangers kindness".

"It's crazy how things like this can truly change a person. Because just a year ago, I would have been so angry from this note," she wrote.

"But I truly don't have the energy for that kind of negativity. Maybe the owner of this note might see this. And maybe not. But either way I feel this may touch someone and that is enough in itself."

The anonymous note read: "Neighbour - please take pride and straighten up the exterior of your house. Your eyesore is affecting the resale value of our homes. Who wants to buy a house near you and look at that daily?"

"It does not take that much effort, all you have to do is give a sh*t," it continued. "Do better!!!"

However, many social media users were furious, sharing the note and slamming the mystery person who left it.

One friend shared her post online, describing the secret neighbour as an "idiot" - and it has since gone viral.

"I really hope this neighbour finds shame in their self for such actions," one commented.

Another said: "Maybe the note should have said, I know your having a hard time, what can I do to help?"

"This breaks me and angers me at the same time," another said.

"It takes a total coward to do this," another fumed.

Others branded the note "cruel", "selfish" and "nasty".

Randa, who described family life as "truly going through rough times right now", is fundraising for Jaxen's care and to help support her other children. She described Jaxen on GoFundMe as a "sweet, loving child".

She wrote: "They told our family the most earth shattering news. Jaxen was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma stage 4 cancer.

"He has cancerous cells in his bone marrow. And it is covering 75% of his body."

"Jaxen prognosis is 40-60% of living and beating this disease," she continued.

"He has tumours behind his eyes and in his kidney.

"Jaxen has a long road ahead of doctors visit and treatment. He has to get two years of chemo.

"Radiation and stem cell transplant and surgery to remove the tumours."

So far more than $20,000 of their $37,000 goal has been raised.

