Kristina Kathleen Wiese (back) was sentenced to 12 months' jail wholly suspended for selling cannabis to make friends.
Crime

Mum sold drugs to make friends

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
19th Jun 2020 6:03 PM
A stay-at-home mother who started offering to supply drugs to expand her social group was found with 105g of cannabis and $5790 cash in her bedroom dresser drawer.

Kristina Kathleen Wiese, 33, offered to supply drugs over a two-year period between June 2017 to March 2019.

The Townsville Magistrates Court heard police executed a search warrant at Wiese's Townsville property on March 1 last year.

Police located 105g of cannabis, $5790 cash, scales, clip seal bags and a mobile phone.

An analysis of Wiese's phone uncovered 22 offers to supply cannabis in quantities of $20 and $50 to 11 different associates.

The court heard during the search an associate visited the property and made admissions to police she was there to source cannabis from Wiese.

Wiese pleaded guilty to 25 charges including 22 counts of supplying dangerous drugs and one count of possessing dangerous drugs.

Police prosecutor Cassandra Nitz told the court Wiese did not benefit from the offers.

Magistrate Ross Mack challenged Ms Nitz that the amount of cash and drugs found was of a commercial purpose. "No one is going to suggest to me that she hasn't supplied," he said

Defence lawyer Adam Rowbotham said his client was a mother of three and started offering to supply drugs to make new connections.

Wiese told Mr Mack, "It is stupid, I wouldn't tell anyone to do it". Mr Mack sentenced Wiese to 12 months' jail wholly suspended for 18 months.

Convictions were recorded

 

crime drug dealing drugs mum parenting queensland crime

