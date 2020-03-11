Mum lashed over toilet paper haul

A mum of 16 has hit back after being shamed for buying a large amount of toilet paper, calling on people to show more kindness to each other as panic buying continues.

Shoppers have hit supermarkets this month to stock up on essential items amid fears a coronavirus outbreak could see supplies affected, with toilet paper the most in demand.

Jeni Bonell, a Toowoomba mum-of-16, shared on Facebook how she had been slammed by another shopper for buying up big on toilet paper.

But Ms Bonell, who regularly documents her family life on YouTube and Facebook, explained that buying a large amount of toilet paper was just a fact of life when you had as many kids as she does.

Jeni Bonell took to Facebook to complain after being shamed over her toilet paper haul. Picture: Facebook

"No lady, you don't get to stand behind me in the checkout line in the grocery store, with your voice dripping sarcasm and your crinkled brow," she wrote.

"As you 'loud-enough-for-me-to-hear-you' say, 'Welllll, there goes ALLLLLLL the toilet paper now …. hmmmmpffff.'"

Ms Bonell wrote that she "will not apologise for buying toilet paper for my family which is undoubtedly bigger than yours".

"And I will not let you make me feel guilty about it one little bit," she said. "Perhaps taking a deep breath would help or try smiling."

Ms Bonell ended her post by saying that while the world is probably in the grips of a coronavirus pandemic "there's been another one that's been brewing for a long time".

"That's a worldwide lack of good manners with a symptom of unkindness that seems to accompany it," she wrote.

"Let's just stop it folks and remember that we all live on this planet together. Let's be friends instead."

Jeni Bonell and her family. Picture: Supplied

Ms Bonell's post soon attracted scores of comments from other people saying they too had been shamed while buying their regular amount of toilet paper.

"My daughter was abused … she only grabbed a 12 pack and it was only because we actually needed it. There was actually plenty on the shelf at the time," one mum wrote.

"He told her the world wasn't ending and she didn't need to be buying it. She reminded him that he didn't know her or our family and that in fact we did actually need it."

"I'm on chemo and need the paper too and the looks I got when I bought some today," another wrote.

"I know exactly how you feel … I have nine children, seven in the house, so we use a 40-pack fortnightly. I did get shamed for buying one larger packet," another mum wrote.

Last week shoppers began stocking up on essential items at supermarkets amid fears a coronavirus quarantine could cause a disruption in the supply of grocery items.

While pasta, rice and baby wipes were in high demand, toilet paper supplies were the most affected, with shoppers buying packets of the precious rolls by the trolley load and queuing for up to two hours.

Video of a supermarket fight over toilet paper went viral this weekend. Picture: Twitter

After shoppers stripped shelves, limits on how much toilet paper you could buy were introduced across Aldi, Woolworths and Coles.

Supermarkets first allowed customers to buy only four packets late last week, but by Monday Coles and Aldi had further restricted shoppers to just one packet per customer, while at Woolworths you could still buy two.

Aldi announced the one-pack-per-customer limit with signs in stores that took a public swipe at those who have been hoarding the essential item: "We apologise if this act of courtesy is a disruption to your shop."

It's a bold message Aldi desperately wants shoppers to hear, with an Aldi spokesperson telling news.com.au: "The sign is across all stores and reflects the current sentiment of the brand."

Fights have also broken out, with two women charged with affray after footage of a tussle over toilet paper at a Sydney supermarket went viral this weekend.

Video of the incident, filmed on Saturday in a Woolworths store in Chullora in Sydney's southwest, was watched by hundreds of thousands of people after it was posted online.