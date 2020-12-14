Mum hysterical over boy’s homework art

A little boy’s cheeky response to some Christmas artwork has left the internet in stitches, with some saying the fault was in the instructions.

As we're sure all parents will agree, sometimes our kids take the things we say way too literally … including the time they made us raise an actual slice of toast instead of a glass of prosecco.

So our hearts really go out to the mum whose son came up with a very rude response to his Christmas-related art homework, The Sun reports.

But in his defence, you could argue that his response was valid - even if it probably wouldn't go down well at school.

After the mum shared the homework fail online, one user Reddit user captioned the photo: ‘Timmy needs a time out …’ Picture: Supplied.

The question - which was shared on Reddit's "Funny" forum - asked the primary school students to decorate illustrations of Christmas trees with some baubles.

That said, the instructions were a bit vague and read: "Draw balls on the tree."

Taking it in the most literal sense, the child scribbled a pair of testicles on the bottom of the tree before handing it over.

Other Reddit users argued that the child's response was correct as it should have said ‘baubles’. Picture: Supplied

After the mum shared the hilarious homework fail online, other Reddit users argued that his interpretation was rude but still correct.

"To be fair, the tree has a face," one replied. "Logic demands that he also needs balls."

Another said: "The child did as instructed … the word needed was 'baubles'."

Meanwhile, a third joked: "Where else would the sap be stored??"

