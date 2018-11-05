Mum dubbed ‘baby killer’ after tragic freebirth

A woman by the name of Lisa in California has opened up about ‘freebirthing’. Picture: iStock

A MOTHER, who gave birth at her remote desert home in California, has been slammed online after the baby died during labour.

Speaking the The Daily Beast the woman, who is going by the name "Lisa", said she received a mixture of sympathy and harsh judgment after she decided to have a freebirth - a home birth without medical intervention including midwives.

Her baby, which she named Journey Moon, was stillborn, after she endured six days of painful labour with only her husband and thousands of virtual Facebook fans witnessing the birth.

According to The Daily Beast, the grieving mother was part of a group known as The Free Birth Society, which she kept updated on any changes to her body during the birth.

From contractions to intense pain, members of the group reportedly urged her to keep going with the freebirth and to "trust the process".

According to its website, Freebirth Australia says: "A freebirth is an opportunity for an unhindered birth, where the process of giving birth is respected for what it is - a biological function of the female body.

"Like animal birth, human birth requires a quiet, safe place to birth undisturbed."

Freebirth is a home birth without any medical person in attendance. Picture: iStock

According to The Daily Beast, 29-year-old Lisa had irregular contractions starting on October 2. They continued, then stopped, and started once again two days later so severe, she "could hardly breathe".

"Been in labour for days," she posted in the Facebook group that day. "Thought I was in transition at 11.30pm but now it's 3am and it's intensely painful … like I just want to lie down and for the pain to stop for just a second."

Three days after her post, Lisa's waters finally broke. Her stomach aching, and unable to urinate, she decided to seek medical attention.

Admitted in to the emergency ward immediately, Lisa remembers being told her baby no longer had a heartbeat.

She had to push, but after three hours, there was no progress.

"When I woke up I was covered in blood and so was everyone else," she said. "And it was so quiet in there."

After six days of labour, Lisa's last update on the group was on October 8, where she notified members that her baby was born "a sleeping angel".

"Journey Moon was born a sleeping angel on October 7 at 8lbs 13oz (4kg)," she wrote.

"She passed due to a massive urinary tract infection I had … I'm laying in the hospital writing this and get to go home tomorrow. We will be having Journey cremated."

But while the mother received some sympathy, she was also criticised for not going to hospital earlier, sharing memes that she was a "baby killer".

Lisa explained that instead of mourning her daughter she spent the time after the stillbirth defending herself.

"The twat from Free Birth Society needs drop-kicking out of a f***ing window," one person wrote.

"I wouldn't mind seeing this monster swinging from a light post," another added.

Others contacted Lisa directly on social media, questioning her decision and blaming the grieving mother for her baby's death.

"What should have been a time of grieving and mourning alone with my family was now a time of defending myself from evil people and their horrible words," Lisa told The Daily Beast in an email.

"I could spend hours defending myself and family, but I feel like these are people who will never admit to being wrong. They will always fight you even dirtier than before."

Three weeks after her stillbirth, Lisa says the negative comments have started to dry up.

In an email, she wrote that despite Journey Moon's death she still believes it is a woman's right to choose the best birthing option for her and that she isn't turning her back on the movement.

"My body is fully capable of birth. I was created to birth," she wrote.

"I can and will birth again. I will conceive again and birth again and the outcome will be different. I believe that."