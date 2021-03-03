Mum dies after being gang raped

A 'loving' mum took her own life after struggling to deal with a series of devastating events - including a brutal sex attack.

British woman, Nicola McIntyre, suffered from mental health issues after enduring flashbacks of a horrific gang rape and being "betrayed" by a work friend, Hull Coroner's Court heard.

The 32-year-old, described as "kind, loving and so much fun" by her two sisters, was sadly found dead at her home on August 29 last year.

Her sister Sarah McIntyre said: "She lit up the room and loved to laugh. At family gatherings, you would always know where she was because you could hear her laughing.

"She was really family-orientated, and loved children and animals - more often than not you'd find her sat on the floor playing with children and our family dogs."

She added: "Nicola was incredibly creative. She loved writing stories and crafting, often making family members thoughtful, personalised gifts."

An inquest into Nicola's death heard she suffered with mental health issues, which began at the age of four, when her parents split up, The Sun reports.

The split "changed her world," according to her sister Sarah.

Nicola McIntyre, 32, suffered from mental health issues after enduring flashbacks of a horrific gang rape. Picture: Supplied

After leaving school aged 16 to become an apprentice hairdresser, Nicola went on to have a number of difficult relationships from the age of 19.

The court heard how Nicola had a son but the relationship with his dad sadly broke down.

Nicola moved out of their apartment and moved into government housing. She later moved into a new house after meeting her latest partner.

After securing a new job, Nicola became friends with a colleague who she suspected was "conspiring with" her partner.

The court heard claims the friend later admitted to sleeping with him.

Around the same time, she started experiencing "vivid memories and flashbacks" of a gang rape involving a group of men.

The mum was found dead at her home last August. Picture: Supplied

Sister Hayley Todd told the court: "I could see that she was changing and becoming deeply depressed.

"She told me that she went to get help from multiple mental health charities. She told me that she felt that no one was helping and that she was failing."

The court heard that Nicola was trying to get professional help to deal with her problems - but felt she was not getting the right care.

In the final month of her life, Nicola was unwell and frightened "she would go nuts", according to Hayley.

She said the coronavirus lockdown also had an adverse effect on Nicola's mental health while difficulties in her circle of friends "made her feel more anxious".

On August 27, Hayley said Nicola seemed "very happy" when the three sisters took part in a three-hour WhatsApp video call.

The call ended at 6pm and after making plans to meet up with sister Sarah for dinner the following week.

"I text 'I love you' and she said it back and that was the last I heard from her," Sarah said.

Sadly, both sisters were informed of Nicola's death in the early hours of the following morning after she was discovered unresponsive in her home before being transferred to hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

Nicola suffered with mental health issues, which began just aged four. Picture: Supplied

Coroner Rosemary Baxter concluded Nicola had died as a result of suicide.

After the inquest, Nicola's sister Sarah said: "We are still trying to

come to terms with Nicola's death and are all truly devastated.

"Our hearts are forever broken and she will be missed each and every day."

