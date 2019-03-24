Mum chokes to death during party trick

Bethan Gaskin choked to death on Jaffa Cakes during a party trick.

A British mother-of-one choked to death while trying to see how many Jaffa Cakes she could put in her mouth for a party trick.

Bethan Gaskin, 24, blacked out and stopped breathing when the snacks got lodged in her throat as she desperately tried to spit them out.

She collapsed at home in Bourne, in Lincolnshire, on February 22 and was rushed to hospital.

The 24-year-old died five days later at Peterborough City Hospital.

Her devastated mum Michele warned urged people of the risks of food challenges.

She said: "I remember raising my eyebrows when Bethan started the game, thinking 'how old are you?' and telling her to spit them out.

"She was like a little hamster with her cheeks bulging.

"She danced off to the toilet to get rid of them and it was only a while later we realised she had been gone a long time."

A friend went to check on Bethan and found her slumped on the bathroom floor.

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later to give first aid before the ambulance crew arrived.

Michele said: "In my heart I knew we had lost her before they put her into the ambulance. Too much time was passing."

Her mother has warned of the dangers of so-called food challenges.

Bethan, who worked as a carer and was hoping to break into the beauty industry, was in hospital for five days before doctors realised the extent of the brain damage.

The family gathered at her bedside to say their goodbyes on February 27.

Michele said: "She looked perfect and so beautiful. It was just like she was sleeping.

"So many people have said they play a similar game with marshmallows. Even my 90-year-old aunt said she does it with Maltesers.

"This just shows how fragile we are."

This story was originally published in The Sun and is reprinted with permission.