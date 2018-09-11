Menu
Login
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Police are interviewing the mother. Picture: Channel 9
Crime

Mum arrested after son stabbed to death

11th Sep 2018 9:55 AM

A MOTHER has been arrested after her son was stabbed to death on the New South Wales South Coast.

A 27-year-old man was found with a stab wound to the chest when police arrived at a home at Sanctuary Pont about 9.20pm last night.

Emergency services attempted to rescue the and loaded him into an ambulance but he died on the way to hospital.

A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.
A 27-year-old was found with a stab wound. Picture: Channel 9.

NSW Police announced this morning that 66-year-old woman has been arrested in relation to the incident.

She was taken to Nowra Police Station, where she was speaking with detectives.

arrest coast crime death new south whales police

Top Stories

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Smartphones could be banned from classrooms

    Education POLL: Should smartphones be restricted at NSW schools?

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Big issue with new 40km/h road rule

    Motoring The new law came into effect on September 1

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Seagulls soar into the final

    Sport Ballina Seagulls prepare for grand final

    Fighting the big blue

    Fighting the big blue

    News From cute pets to fairy floss, there is something for everyone

    Local Partners