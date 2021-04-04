Multiple serious injuries after horror boat fire

Eight people have been treated for burns after a horror boat explosion on Easter Sunday in NSW.

The boat exploded at Brooklyn on the Hawkesbury River north of Sydney just after 5pm.

Firefighters arrived quickly to the scene at Dangar Road and discovered there was a small boat "totally involved" in flames.

Two people are fighting for life and in a critical condition.

Another four are in a serious condition, while two escaped with minor injuries, a NSW Ambulance spokesman said.

The burns suffered by people on the boat were ‘significant’. Picture: 7News

They were treated by Rural Fire Service volunteers while paramedics were en route.

The injured were being taken to Royal North Shore, Westmead and Gosford hospitals, police said at 6.30pm.

The RFS was assisted by Fire and Rescue NSW crews in extinguishing the boat fire, however it was completely destroyed.

A number of people have been injured in the explosion. Picture: 7News

"We've got some HAZMAT crews en route as well because there will be a fuel spill associated with the boat," Fire and Rescue NSW Superintendent Luke Unsworth told NCA NewsWire just after 6pm. "This is quite a significant event, having (this number of) people with significant burns is a significant event."

Emergency crews had rushed to the scene after the houseboat exploded, and initial reports indicated multiple people had been injured.

NSW Police, NSW Ambulance and NSW Rural Fire Service crews were all involved in the response at Dangar Island, a quirky island village near Brooklyn in the Hawkesbury, north of Sydney.

It took firefighters almost an hour to put out the blaze and crews remained at the scene at 7pm to help contain any chemicals.

Locals on social media spotted the fire and frantically tried to alert others of the danger.

"Chaos at Brooklyn on the Hawkesbury," one witness wrote on Twitter just after 6pm.

"Six ambulances so far. Multiple fire trucks and Police cars. At least two helicopters. Something is going down."