Gunman on the run after Love Machine shooting

Police evidence cones are seen at the scene of a multiple shooting outside Love Machine nightclub in Prahran, Melbourne, Sunday, April 14, 2019. Four people have been injured in a drive-by shooting outside a nightclub in Melbourne. Two of those shot are in a critical condition, while two have sustained non-life threatening injuries. AAP Image - Ellen Smith

TWO men are fighitng for their lives and another two have been injured after a shooting outside a nightclub in inner Melbourne, police say.

The shooting occurred outside the venue near Little Chapel Street and Malvern Road in Prahran about 3.20am on Sunday.

Multiple people shot outside a nightclub in Prahran. Details on Sky News @SkyNewsAust pic.twitter.com/zkHUi5OSn6 — Ahron Young (@AhronYoung) April 13, 2019

Bloodstained clothing left in the middle of a road alongside bullet casings seem to be the focus of detectives and forensic police who are scouring the area for clues.

No arrests have been made and the gunman is still on the run.

Police and emergency services are currently responding to a shooting which occurred in Prahran on Sunday morning.

An unidentified man and a 28-year-old man are both critical.

A 50-year-old man and a 29-year-old man both sustained non-life threatening injuries.

A security guard suffered a gunshot wound to the face in what was believed to be a drive-by shooting outside the Love Machine nightclub, which had promised a Saturday night of "old school grooves", according to its Facebook page.

Pat Mitchell, a police reporter for 3AW, tweeted that the footpath on Chapel St had been closed due to the trail of blood from the shot security guard.

The Age reports the shooting took place in what was believed to be a stolen Porsche Cayenne.

Multiple people were shot outside a nightclub in Prahran in Melbourne.

Links to an outlaw motorcycle gang are being investigated by detectives who believe the gang has made extortion attempts on the nightclub, the publication said.

One of the injured people ran to a nearby Chapel St business to seek help. Seven's Sunday Sunrise spoke with a security guard at the club who said he had no idea there had been a shooting outside and there was no panic inside the venue, which was still operating.

A witness on social media said they are "in shock" after seeing a shooting "right in front of us...while we were standing across the road".

"Please if anyone is out at clubs please go home now. We are all in shock but we are all okay."

The shooting happened at a venue near the intersection of Little Chapel St and Malvern Rd.

Investigators are on scene and people are being told to avoid the area. Police are urging anyone with video footage of the incident or information to contact them.

Police did not give any more details including the condition of the victims.

"The exact circumstances are still being established," the police said.

Malvern Road is closed in both directions between Chapel Street and Surrey Road.

Edie, who lives nearby, told the Herald Sun: "There is a bit of trouble around here, but it's usually fighting and stabbings.

#BREAKING Multiple people, possibly three or four, shot outside Love Machine nightclub in Prahran this morning. One victim believed to have run a block onto Chapel Street, leaving a trail of blood. pic.twitter.com/KrpjSnJEaU — Paul Dowsley (@pauldowsley7) April 13, 2019

"It's scary because it's right on your doorstep - it could have happened to one of us."

Edie first heard about the shooting on the morning news and called on tougher gun laws.

"I think they should be stricter on the gun laws," she told reporters on scene.

This is the scene outside Melbourne’s iconic Love Machine nightclub following a shooting early this morning. Multiple people have been injured. No official word on their conditions. @9NewsMelb @9NewsAUS pic.twitter.com/f2SgO1gEb8 — Sam Cucchiara (@SamCucchiara9) April 13, 2019

The shooting occurred just days after The Shooting Industry Foundation of Australia called for gun leadership from every candidate in Australia's upcoming federal election

Executive Officer Rod Drew says the time has come for every candidate to show commitment to Australian community safety and says the organisation's aim is to get illegal guns out of their electorates.

"Australian voters care about safety, but the reality is that we have many thousands of illegal guns in the hands of criminals all over the country," he says.

"Australians deserve Members of Parliament and Senators who have a genuine, informed plan to get illegal guns out of our communities."