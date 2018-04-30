Grab your scarfs, wintry weather looms

A series of cold fronts will sweep across southern Australia, from Perth to Hobart, bringing down temperatures. Picture: Sky News Weather

IF YOU thought it was a bit chilly this morning, you'd be right. Sydney's CBD sunk to 12C at 6.30am, its coldest morning so far in 2018. The city's southwest barely managed to get above 8C as dawn broke.

And the cold conditions are set to continue this week. Melbourne will bottom out at 8C on Tuesday morning, Perth is forecast to get down to 7C as the week continues, and Canberra will hit a literally freezing -1C, leading to some of the year's most bracing wake-up calls so far.

Double cold fronts sweeping across southern Australia will likely hold those temperatures down, particularly later in the week.

"We've now got some proper wintry weather moving across the south," Sky News Weather meteorologist Rob Sharpe told news.com.au.

But rather than it being cold for this time of year, it's actually resolutely average - it's just that many of us have just got used to temperatures being far higher than normal.

Lightning over Sydney Harbour early on Monday morning. Picture: Paul Potts

"It's been a very warm April, so these kinds of mornings probably come as bit of shock but this is normal - this is what we should be experiencing at this time of year," he said.

The 12C low recorded in Sydney on Monday might be below the 14.7C average for April, but it's actually slightly above the average minimum for May, 11.6C, which is, after all, just days away.

Sunday night was a dramatic one in the Sydney basin with thunderstorms travelling up the coast from the Illawarra. The city's beaches copped the worst of the rain with 29mm in Bondi and 34mm in Manly. Vincentia, on the south coast, beat them both with 45mm falling.

The worst of that rain has now gone, said Mr Sharpe, with high pressure, which has been responsible for much of the warmer weather, coming back into play.

Storms lit up the sky over Gosford. Picture: Luke Snell

"High pressure will now control the weather for the next two weeks bringing generally dry weather for NSW and Queensland. Sydney could in fact get a bit warmer."

However, the stable conditions will be disrupted as you head into the southern states with two cold fronts barrelling from west to east, one on Thursday and the other on Sunday.

"From Adelaide to Melbourne and through to Hobart the cold fronts are going to drop temperatures and bring the risk of thunderstorms as well as snow across parts of Tasmania and parts of Victoria in the mountains," he said.

Melburnians have had to shiver through several mornings at 8C so far in the past few weeks, so it's more of the same there.

But Western Australia has been scorching recently with a high of 29C on the weekend, well out of the ordinary. So that colder weather, which could be the chilliest the WA capital has got all year, will come as something of a shock.

Cold fronts aside, however, the Bureau of Meteorology last week predicted that, nationally, May will continue to err on the side of mild, ahead of an average winter. Mr Sharpe said this week's cold fronts were located further south than would normally be expected and that meant NSW and Queensland would, indeed, stay on the warmer than average side.

WHEN WILL THE COLDEST MORNING BE?

Perth

Wrap up on Thursday morning as temperatures plummet to just 7C in the west. For the rest of the week, lows around the 10C mark can be expected. After a warm 29C on Monday, the highs will be lucky to get above 20C during a generally sunny week.

Adelaide

Both Tuesday and Saturday could see just 13C in the early mornings as the cold fronts come through. A high of 27C on Wednesday will be the warmest, with just 20C for much of the rest of the week. Some showers towards the end of the week.

Melbourne

8C on Tuesday morning will demand a scarf on the commute to work. Tuesday's clear skies will also lead it to be the warmest day of the week at 23C. Highs of between 18-21C for the rest of the coming week with some rain possible on Thursday. Snow is possible on Friday in the mountains where temperatures will sink below 0C.

Hobart

Wednesday's 10C will be the chilliest but for much of the rest of the week the lows will be at 11C. The warmest day will be Thursday with 22C. Showers possible towards the end of the week. Snow on Mt Wellington around the weekend.

Canberra

Officially below freezing on Tuesday morning at -1C, yet a balmy 7C on Friday morning. Clear skies for much of the week could see highs of 24C on several days.

Sydney

Relatively mild starts to the day in Sydney this week of between 13-15C or even higher. Thursday will top out at a warm 26C with highs in the low to mid-20s other days. Mainly sunny.

Brisbane

A mild week untroubled by the cold fronts further south. Lows of around 15C and highs in the late 20s. Some rain on Wednesday.

Darwin

Highs of around 34C each day and mostly sunny in a dry Darwin this week.