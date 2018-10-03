Menu
Login
Breaking

Injured motorist taken to hospital after Bruce Hwy crash

3rd Oct 2018 10:04 AM | Updated: 11:09 AM

UPDATE 11AM: One person was taken to Nambour Hospital with a sternum injury after a two-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy at Palmview.

Queensland Ambulance Service transported the injured motorist about 10.30am.

Congestion is easing near the scene of the crash.

9.45AM: Extensive traffic congestion has been sparked by a multi-vehicle crash on the Bruce Hwy.

The crash occurred in the northbound lanes outside Aussie World at Palmview about 9.35am.

It has sparked about 10km of congestion starting at the Caloundra Rd on-ramp.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene.

bruce highway palmview sunshine coast traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    Holiday traffic already causing headaches

    News THE long weekend is just around the corner, but if you're planning to hit the road you'd better leave yourself extra travel time

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    Cause of mass bee death a mystery

    News As bees drop like flies, beekeepers warn people to stay vigilant

    A profitable partnership

    A profitable partnership

    News East Ballina Lions and Ballina Fair partner to support farmers

    Keeping the heart beating

    Keeping the heart beating

    News Bike ride to raise AED awareness

    Local Partners