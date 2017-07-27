20°
Multi-vehicle crash on Pacific Highway

Bill North
Claudia Jambor
and | 27th Jul 2017 8:43 AM Updated: 9:30 AM

UPDATE 9.30am: TWO people have been treated by paramedics after a crash between a car and truck on the Pacific Highway near Woodburn.

It is understood the truck ran into the back of the car just before 8am this morning.

Paramedics said they treated two people - age and genders not known - at the scene for shock.

One of the two in the car was treated for minor injuries.

No one was transported to hospital.

 

THURSDAY 8.40am: MULTIPLE vehicles have been involved in a crash on the Pacific Highway between Ballina and Maclean this morning.

Emergency services are attending the incident believed to have occurred between 5km and 10km south of Woodburn at about 8.30am.

Motorists are advised to exercise caution.

For the latest information, visit www.livetraffic.com or phone 132 701.

More to come.

Topics:  multi vehicle crash pacific highway woodburn

