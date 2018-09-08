Multi truck crash closes hwy

HIGHWAY CRASH: The driver of a utility was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital after a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy near Tabbimoble.

HIGHWAY CRASH: The driver of a utility was taken by ambulance to Lismore Base Hospital after a three vehicle crash on the Pacific Hwy near Tabbimoble. Matthew Deans

IT WAS a lucky escape for all drivers after a utility travelling south in heavy rain crossed the Pacific Hwy before colliding with a semi-trailer and causing it to hit two other trucks.

Richmond Police District Inspector Doug Connors said the crash which occurred around 6:45pm on Friday appears to have been caused by utility travelling south at Tabbimobile.

"It appears the NSW registered utility crossed into the north bound lane and caused a B-Double travelling north to take evasive action," he said.

"The utility collided with the side of the semi-trailer and caused it to spin and collide with a second B-Double also travelling north."

Insp Connors said the utility came to a stop in the middle of the Pacific Hwy around 19km south of New Italy.

"The driver was trapped, so released by emergency services before being conveyed to Lismore Base Hospital by road ambulance with non life-threatening injuries," he said.

"The other semi drivers were uninjured."

Insp Connors said traffic was fully blocked for a short time.

"Then a contra-flow was put in place by and controlled by RMS," he said.

It is understood the highway was fully cleared around 10pm.

According to Fire & Rescue NSW Evans Head Captain Ralph Lohes who attended the incident, three trucks and one utility were involved in the crash.

Capt Lohes said his crew was one of four including firefighters from the Rural Fire Service who attended the incident.

"We attended the MVA (motor vehicle accident) to ensure there were no hazardous materials in the three trucks at the scene," he said.

"But once we cleared the loads we left Rural Fire Service in attendance as this was their area."

Capt Lohes said he hopes drivers use caution, particularly during wet weather.

"We need all drivers to slow down and be cautious in the wet," he said.

"Drivers also need to remember the new laws enforcing 40kph when passing emergency service vehicles are now in place and heavy fines apply."