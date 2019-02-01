All-Star Mile start not in the Bag just yet

Mr Money Bags is fourth in voting for a spot in the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

ALTHOUGH Mr Money Bags is close to being assured of a start in the All-Star Mile and a guaranteed $90,000, he'll need to justify a start by performing well at Caulfield on Saturday.

Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock syndicate manager Darren Dance said Mr Money Bags was not a certain starter in the $5 million race on March 16 at Flemington, where even the horse that finishes last will earn $90,000.

"I'd like to see him win (on Saturday), but at the least he has to finish top four if he is to run in the All-Star Mile," Dance said.

"If he disappointed, he might go to the paddock."

Mr Money Bags has been well backed to win the Mal Secull Handicap (1400m), firming from $3.30 into $2.35 with Ladbrokes.

Mr Money Bags shot up the All-Star Mile leaderboard last weekend after a concerted social media push from Dance and Australian Thoroughbred Bloodstock.

On Friday, Mr Money Bags was fourth with 2688 votes, sitting behind the runaway leader Urban Ruler (6167), The Autumn Sun (4717) and Moss 'N' Dale (2756).

"If he won Saturday I think that would give him a push along with the voters," Dance said. "I think we need to get up to 3500 votes to get in."

Dance said he and trainer Robbie Griffiths chose to scratch Mr Money Bags from Caulfield last week to run in an easier race on Saturday.

"Also, he drew wide and he was in a stakes race," Dance said. "He's still drawn out in 12 but this is a Benchmark 84."

At his last start, Mr Money Bags finished fourth at Flemington but was unlucky due to hanging in. Dance said he thought Mr Money Bags didn't like being cluttered up last start and preferred to race outside horses.

"If he can get in to the All-Star Mile it will be fantastic, and I think he's looking for a mile," he said. "I think he could be a sneaky place chance in that race.

"There's 20 owners in him and they are very excited about the All-Star Mile."

Mr Money Bags is $67 with Ladbrokes to win the All-Star Mile.

Urban Ruler is a clear leader in the voting for the All-Star Mile. Picture: Getty Images

TOP 10 ALL-STARS LEADERBOARD

1 Urban Ruler 6167

2 The Autumn Sun 4717

3 Moss 'n' Dale 2756

4 Mr Money Bags 2668

5 Man Of His Word 2574

6 Grunt 2559

7 Amphitrite 2322

8 Extra Brut 2260

9 Foundry 2219

10 Material Man 1995