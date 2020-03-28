MP’s blistering attack on ex-colleague

A LONG-time former political ally of Jann Stuckey has launched a blistering broadside against the former Currumbin MP.

Counting has begun in the southern Gold Coast seat after close of voting in the by-election triggered by Ms Stuckey's January resignation.

Burleigh MP Michael Hart has slammed Ms Stuckey's attacks on the LNP during the campaign, including her claim that none of her colleagues contacted her and a radio interview in which she took aim at candidate Laura Gerber, saying Currumbin voters "did not like blow ins".

"I am appalled at Jann Stuckey's attack on the LNP during this by-election, especially her unprovoked attack on Laura Gerber," Mr Hart said.

Jann Stuckey and Michael Hart MP in happier times.

LATEST ELECTION RESULTS: FOLLOW OUR LIVE BLOG

"I have always supported Jann and worked hard to get her elected in 2004.

"Jann has failed to return that support.

"Jann would have to be the most self-centred person I have ever met."

In January, Ms Stuckey dropped a bombshell on state politics, announcing she would resign from Parliament, triggering a by-election after 16 years as the area's MP.

Ms Stuckey cited mental health issues as well as the cost of abuse in the political sphere.

Michael Hart and Jann Stuckey were once close colleagues.

After her resignation, Ms Stuckey, who later resigned from the LNP, spoke out against colleagues.

In a "bombshell" interview with 4BC's Alan Jones following he retirement, Ms Stuckey unleashed on her party over the bullying she said she had received from unnamed colleagues as well as the preselection controversy that has split branch members.

"I heard from my colleagues they wanted a skirt, any skirt will do," she said.

Ms Stuckey with Mr Pegg.

CURRUMBIN ELECTION: 'WE'VE DONE EVERYTHING WE CAN'

In late February she posted a photograph on her Facebook page of herself having coffee with Labor MP Duncan Pegg with the message: "He reached out to see how I was doing unlike ANY of my LNP colleagues who have shunned me except for Simone Wilson.

"Currumbin has been crawling with LNP MPs yet NONE of them have bothered to call or say r u ok? Says a lot about how the LNP treats their long serving members."

To counter Ms Stuckey's claim, Mr Hart produced an SMS message from himself to the former MP on January 23.

The SMS exchange between Michael Hart and Jann Stuckey.

"Sad to loose (sic) a friend in the house. I will miss U. Best wishes to U and Richard. If there's anything I can do, U give me a call xx," Mr Hart wrote.

Ms Stuckey responded more than three hours later:

Tks Michael - am really down but not out."

Mr Hart said "nobody should believe a word out of Jann Stuckey's mouth"

"Jann hasn't been bullied," he said. "She is the one bullying and Laura has been coping it unfairly during this campaign."

Originally published as MP's blistering attack on ex-colleague