Menu
Login
The LNP has committed to major child-safety reforms if elected.
The LNP has committed to major child-safety reforms if elected. Marcin Pawinski
News

MP vows to name child sex offenders

Matt Collins
by
5th Jun 2019 4:00 PM | Updated: 6th Jun 2019 12:46 PM

STATE LNP Leader and Member for Nanango, Deb Frecklington, has vowed to empower parents to identify child sex offenders if they are living in their neighbourhood.

If the LNP is elected at the next state election, Ms Frecklington said it had committed to major child-safety reforms and would deliver a new public child sex offender register.

"I will do everything I can to stop sexual predators from targeting kids," she said.

The State Opposition Leader said she believed protecting children was more important than protecting the anonymity of pedophiles.

"Queenslanders have the right to this information," Ms Frecklington said.

"I back tougher, responsible laws that will protect children and empower parents."

child abuse child sex offender register child sex offenders deb frecklington labor lnp pedophile
South Burnett

Top Stories

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    Borrowers set to receive interest rate relief from bcu

    News They will pass on the Reserve Bank of Australia's interest rate cut of 0.25 per cent.

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    Woman’s letterbox ‘marked’ with tape

    News “I’d let the cops know and your neighbours too."

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Leaders’ TV spat fires up voters

    Politics “Newstart hasn’t raised since I was one year old."

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    Inside Aussie families’ ice hell

    News 'Parents are unavailable to protect their children'