MP in Japan to try secure clean-coal station in Mackay

Federal MP George Christensen wants a clean coal-fired power station in the region to lower electricity costs and secure more jobs.

DAWSON MP George Christensen will jet off to Japan today (Saturday) as part of a convoy to invite Japanese clean coal-fired power station companies to consider sites in North Queensland to develop High Efficiency Low Emissions power stations.

During his trip, Mr Christensen will meet with key developers as part of his crusade to bring Dawson more jobs and lower electricity prices.

Joined by other MP's and industry leaders the group will travel with the invitation of the Australian Minerals Council to Yokohama, where they will visit a state-of-the-art ultra-supercritical coal-fired power station, the Isogo Plant operated by Japanese energy provider J-Power.

Mr Christensen said the power plan has achieved the highest level of power generation efficiency in the world.

"The technology we are talking about, also called High Efficiency Low Emissions...is one of the lowest cost options for power supply,” he said.

"As Japan already appreciates our coal, and can build the best clean coal-fired power stations in the world, I will be asking these companies to take a look at north Queensland and consider investing in a HELE power station where it's desperately needed.

"I will ask them to consider sites such as Collinsville near Bowen, the Mackay region, Burdekin and Townsville for the placement of a HELE coal-fired power station.”

Mr Christensen said securing the investment of a clean coal-fired power station in North Queensland is a "viable option” to lower electricity prices and secure more jobs.