MP Emma Husar denies performing ‘Basic Instinct’ move

Emma Husar has been hit with a slew of new allegations. Picture: Kym Smith

EMMA Husar, a Sydney MP under investigation over allegations of staff bullying and misusing public funds, has lashed out at claims she flashed a fellow Labor MP.

In a letter dated May 17, numerous staff allege Ms Husar sexually harassed them and intentionally exposed herself in front of another politician.

The 20-page letter was sent by lawyer John Joseph Whelan, who was approached by a number of Ms Husar's staff in regards to her alleged behaviour.

The redacted letter, obtained by Buzzfeed, included one former staffer claiming he witnessed Ms Husar perform move made famous by actor Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.

The staffer alleged that on the night of June 19, 2017, while they were in fellow MP Jason Clare's office, Ms Husar deliberately showed she wasn't wearing underpants.

"Mr Clare was sitting on the floor playing with his son. (Redacted) alleged that he was sitting opposite you and that on three occasions you spread your legs, revealing that you were not wearing any underwear," the letter said.

"(Redacted) felt that your conduct was deliberate, proactive and targeted towards Mr Clare."

Emma Husar took personal leave last week. Picture: Kym Smith

The alleged move was made famous by Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct.

The letter also includes the allegation that Ms Husar bought a number of topless firefighter calendars and put them on their desks.

Staff members also allege she asked them to unzip her dress on numerous occasions and one particular staffer claimed he was sexually harassed by Ms Husar twice, once when she "rubbed her body up against him".

Ms Husar denied the allegations via Twitter, calling them "absolute lies".

Blaxland MP Jason Clare also denied the Basic Instinct moment happened.

"This is categorically untrue," a spokesman for Mr Clare told news.com.au.

In the redacted letter, staff further allege Ms Husar would speak about who she wanted to have sex with.

"Several employees reported that you would discuss in the office who you found attractive and who you wanted to have sex with or who you have had sex with including references to members of Parliament and members of staff," Mr Whelan wrote in his letter to Ms Husar.

Ms Husar was forced to defend herself again yesterday over claims she went to a Bruno Mars concert while on a taxpayer-funded trip.

She attended the concert in Brisbane on March 14 after attending a committee hearing in Cairns that day.

"Of course, no work expenses were used to attend a concert. Any assertion otherwise is preposterous," a spokesman for the western Sydney MP said on Wednesday.

"The concert tickets were a birthday gift from a friend."

Ms Husar flew into Brisbane from Cairns, claiming $114 for a government-funded Comcar from the airport to her hotel.

Taxpayers were also charged for her hotel room, which she shared with a friend.

Ms Husar attended meetings with a homelessness service and a domestic violence call centre in Brisbane the following day.

Ms Husar announced on July 24 she would be taking personal leave while facing an internal investigation into allegations of workplace bullying and harassment of staff.

She will stay on leave until the inquiry is completed, which is also looking into claims she has been accused of using her staff for childminding and to pick up dog faeces.

It's also alleged she took a Comcar limousine to visit her divorce lawyer.

Workplace Minister Craig Laundy urged Ms Husar's staff to take claims to the Fair Work Ombudsman rather than rely on an internal ALP investigation.

"If people have breached the law, we'll deal with that when that happens," Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said.

Mr Whelan has been investigating the staff members claims at the request of NSW ALP.

Ms Husar said in a statement at the time that the best thing for her family was to be out of the spotlight but she's looking forward to returning to work.

