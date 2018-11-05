Ennis demands immediate Bennett, Seibold swap

FORMER NRL star Michael Ennis has called on Broncos management to show leadership, saying if they care at all about their players they will approve a coaching swap immediately.

Talks between South Sydney and Brisbane are expected to begin on Monday to facilitate a swap for Wayne Bennett and Anthony Seibold for the 2019 season.

Rabbitohs players are said to be furious over Seibold's defection to Brisbane after only one season in Redfern.

While Bennett has repeatedly said he would like to see out his contract at the Broncos, the situation appears untenable if the respective players are not happy.

However, a swap would likely to leave the Broncos to foot a transfer bill of around $500,000 to pay Bennett out of his contract, which expires at the end of 2019.

Ennis, who played for the Broncos and Bennett from 2006 until 2008, said the situation was unfair on the players and fans and a swap needs to happen immediately.

"It needs to happen really quickly. They can ill-afford, both sides, to have Anthony Seibold remain at South Sydney and start the pre-season there, and have Wayne Bennett likewise at the Broncos and then have to move a couple of weeks into their tenure," Ennis said.

"It's so unsettling and the ramifications will be so unnecessary for both clubs.

"This is where it comes down to Karl Morris (Broncos chairman) and Paul White (club CEO). They're two really highly respected leaders in administration in rugby league and if they care about the Broncos, which they obviously do, if they care about the players, and most importantly if they care about their fans, then they will do the right thing and move Wayne Bennett on this week.

South Sydney players are reportedly furious and disappointed in Anthony Seibold.

"It has to be done this week so that both parties can move on."

Ennis said reports that Seibold had lost the dressing room at South Sydney makes his tenure at the Rabbitohs unreasonable for next season.

Seibold refused to agree to an extension with the Rabbitohs, instead taking up an offer with the Broncos from 2019. Bennett, however, was told he was no longer wanted at Brisbane and was forced to look elsewhere.

"I know that whether it's business or it's sport, when you decide to go somewhere else, something leaves you," Ennis said.

"For both these coaches, during 2019, if they remain at their clubs now, Anthony Seibold will watch the Broncos with just as much interest as he does his own side, and so too Wayne Bennett with the Broncos and South Sydney.

"This cannot happen. It's unfair on the players, it's unfair on the fans and the members.

"If they continue to go down this path neither will be a shot at winning the title because of the off-field distractions that will continue through 2019. The leadership of the Broncos need to stand firm and they need to move Bennett on this week."