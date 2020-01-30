Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Motorcyclist injured in crash on the Pacific Highway

Matt Deans
by
29th Jan 2020 11:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been injured in a crash with a motor vehicle on the Pacific Highway at South Coffs. 

The accident involving a Toyota Corolla happened at the Thompsons Rd intersection around 11.15am.

Ambulance paramedics are treating an injured motorcyclist on the Pacific Highway at the cross of Thompsons Rd.
Ambulance paramedics are treating an injured motorcyclist on the Pacific Highway at the cross of Thompsons Rd. Frank Redward

Ambulance crews are currently treating the male rider, who is believed to have suffered upper body injuries. 

Ambulance media said two crews attended the scene and it is understood the rider is aged in his 20s. 

The rider was stabilised at the scene and has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital.

NSW Ambulance Media said the rider has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash.
NSW Ambulance Media said the rider has been transported to Coffs Harbour Base Hospital. Police are investigating the circumstances around the crash. Frank Redward
coffs harbour motorcyclist nsw ambulance pacific highway
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        premium_icon Tradie accused of selling cocaine to undercover police

        Crime Man charged with selling cocaine to undercover police appears in court. Police allege man tried to ditch his stash during search.

        Turning the page on a music ‘match made in heaven’

        premium_icon Turning the page on a music ‘match made in heaven’

        News Rolling Stone launching new publication at Bluesfest.

        Generous Lismore shoppers help kids get back to school

        premium_icon Generous Lismore shoppers help kids get back to school

        News PRIORITY was given to students attending schools in areas affected by the...

        Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        premium_icon Plan for traffic lights at ‘dangerous’ Ballina intersection

        News BALLINA Shire Council will undertake traffic modelling to see if traffic lights can...