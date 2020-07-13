Motorists urged to expect ongoing border delays

The Queensland and NSW state border was open and flowing fairly well on Saturday. Picture: Richard Gosling

POLICE have advised motorists there will be ongoing traffic issues affecting the border region as a result of the situation at the Queensland border.

While Queensland effectively “opened” to most of Australia – excluding Victorians – on Friday, traffic flowing across border checkpoints has at times been much heavier in recent days.

A new border pass is currently required every seven days.

Depending on the time of day, some motorists will find themselves cruising through without a major delay.

Others have been reporting hours of delays at peak times.

“With the Queensland Government initiating border controls in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, most access points from New South Wales into Queensland are blocked,” Tweed Byron Police said in a statement.

“Four border checkpoints are located at Griffith St, Coolangatta, the Gold Coast Highway, North Kirra, the M1 Pacific Motorway, Tugun and Ducat St.

“Motorists should be mindful of traffic delays in these areas.

“Police remind all people that wish to enter Queensland to download and have in their possession the new Border Declaration Form that came into effect on Friday, July 10.

“These declaration forms are only valid for seven days and need to be renewed every seven days.”