Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorcyclist hit a kangaroo overnight. Photo: WRHS
The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked to Coffs Harbour Hospital after a motorcyclist hit a kangaroo overnight. Photo: WRHS
News

Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting kangaroo

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@news.com.au
11th Nov 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MOTORCYCLIST has been airlifted to hospital after he hit a kangaroo overnight.

The Westpac Rescue Helicopter was tasked in the early hours off this morning to carry out a urgent medical retrieval from Coffs Harbour Hospital.

A 52-year-old male suffered serious head injuries following a collision with a kangaroo on his motorbike on outskirts of Coffs Harbour on Tuesday night.

He was initially treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics and transported to hospital in a serious condition.

The man was then airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle where he was stabilised by staff for further specialist medical treatment.

coffs harbour hospital john hunter hospital kangaroo motorcycle westpac rescue helicopter service
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Premium Content Aussie kids rescued from alleged child sex ring

        Crime Dozens of children in NSW and QLD have been rescued — including 16 from a childcare centre — in what police say is one of our biggest child sexual abuse cases.

        Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        Premium Content Hugging friends is out this festive season, says health boss

        News It’s going to be a very different Christmas and New Year

        ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        Premium Content ‘We are one and free’: push to change anthem lyrics

        News Advance Australia Fair: Gladys Berejiklian calls for change to anthem lyrics

        Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        Premium Content Electoral boundary changes could swing Ballina, Lismore

        News Residents in several towns will be voting in different electorates