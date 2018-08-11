Menu
Motorcyclist injured, highway closed after crash

Liana Turner
by
10th Aug 2018 5:18 PM

UPDATE, 5.30pm:

THE Pacific Motorway is closed in both directions after a motorcycle crash. 

According to the Transport Management Centre, northbound traffic is being diverted onto Tweed Valley Way at Clothiers creek. 

Southbound traffic is being held on site, as the highway has been closed entired to allow the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter to land north on the highway. 

One northbound lane has meanwhile reopened north of the incident after a truck crash at Stotts Creek, near Cudgen Rd. 

One lane at Stotts Creek remains closed, while all lanes in both directions are closed at Clothiers Creek. 

 

Original story: ALL northbound lanes of the Pacific Highway are closed after a second crash this afternoon.

A motorcyclist is believed to have been struck and then run over after the incident at Tanglewood.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said they were called to the scene about 4.34pm.

He said the motorcyclist, a 50-year-old man, was being assessed by paramedics.

"He's complaining of serious pain in his neck, back, chest and pelvis," he said.

He said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been called to the scene.

The helicopter is planning to land north of the crash scene.

He said the driver of the other vehicle was a 55-year-old man, who was also conscious.

The crash followed an earlier incident involving a truck at Clothiers Creek Rd.

