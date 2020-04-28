Menu
The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.
News

HORROR CRASH: Motorbike rider, 61, killed on Bruxner Hwy

Alison Paterson
by
28th Apr 2020 8:07 AM
UPDATE 9.45am: A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash near Lismore yesterday.

About 3.50pm, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, Alphadale, following reports a Triumph motorcycle and a Nissan Pulsar collided.

Police and paramedics commenced CPR and treated the 61-year-old male motorcyclist at the scene, before he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old teenage girl, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

 

Original story: A MOTORCYCLIST who collided with a motor vehicle east of Lismore yesterday has died.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said the incident occurred around 3.50pm on the Bruxner Hwy at the Alphadale Rd intersection.

"The man was taken to the Lismore Base Hospital and has since died," he said.

"The driver of the other car was taken to Lismore Hospital for mandatory testing."

Insp Vandergriend said the crash happened during a downpour.

"The man's family have been informed," he said.

"The Police Crash Investigation Unit were appraised of the incident, however, the investigation remains with local police."

Insp Vandergriend said a report will be prepared for the coroner.

bruxner highway motorbike crash
Lismore Northern Star

