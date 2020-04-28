HORROR CRASH: Motorbike rider, 61, killed on Bruxner Hwy

The Alphadale RFS crew was called to a serious crash on the Bruxner Highway. Photo: Alphadale RFS.

UPDATE 9.45am: A MOTORCYCLIST has died following a crash near Lismore yesterday.

About 3.50pm, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, Alphadale, following reports a Triumph motorcycle and a Nissan Pulsar collided.

Police and paramedics commenced CPR and treated the 61-year-old male motorcyclist at the scene, before he was taken to Lismore Base Hospital where he later died.

The driver of the Nissan, a 17-year-old teenage girl, was uninjured and taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

