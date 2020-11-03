Motorbike rider involved in serious crash at Lennox Head

COASTAL CRASH: Paramedics have treated a motorbike rider and have transported him to Lismore Base Hospital. File Photo

COASTAL CRASH: Paramedics have treated a motorbike rider and have transported him to Lismore Base Hospital. File Photo

A MOTORCYCLIST is being assessed by paramedics after a serious crash with a car at a Northern Rivers coastal town on Tuesday afternoon.

It appears the two vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of Byron Bay Rd and Greenfield Rd at Lennox Head around 2.15pm.

The motorcyclist is understood to have suffered injuries to the head and a leg and is being treated by paramedics at the scene.

Two road ambulances were called to attend the crash and have been at the scene shortly after the crash occurred.

It is not yet known how the crash occurred.

The motorcyclist has been transported by road to Lismore Base Hospital.

More to come.