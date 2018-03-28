Mum’s brilliant lesson for ‘entitled’ son

A FRUSTRATED mother's brilliant parenting of her "entitled" son has been applauded worldwide after she posted about it on Facebook.

Cierra Forney, from Georgia in the United States, said she had started worrying her 13-year-old had been spoiled, since he was criticising classmates who wore second-hand clothes and acting as though he were "too good to shop at Wal-Mart".

"I don't tolerate that," wrote his mother in the post, which has had more than 500,000 positive reactions. "Today, he took his own 20.00 to the goodwill (op-shop) to buy clothes to wear the entire week to school. Whatever he found is what he would have to wear.

"He isn't happy and shed a few tears but I firmly believe in 15 years he will look back and laugh at the day his Mom made him shop at goodwill.

"I want to teach my kids that money isn't everything and if you have to degrade other people because of where they shop, then you too will shop there."

Commenters praised her clever idea to teach her privileged son a lesson, with Michelle Elliott posting: "I feel ya! They are so into brands and stores. Just gotta keep parenting!!! Good job mama."

Aimee Vondrak added: "Good for you for being a parent who won't stand by and let a generation of kids get away with making others feel small because of classism (sic) or any other variety of horrible things kids make fun of each other for. Amazing."

Mata Hari told her she was "a great mom".

Some users questioned whether it was too severe a punishment, and could "backfire" and make her son disrespect or hate her.

But Ms Forney added another post explaining that she "didn't do this to punish him" and had asked his permission before sharing the post. She also fended off critics by saying she wasn't suggesting that the second-hand store was a bad place to buy clothes and she "loved" shopping there.

"I did this to teach him that money and name brands don't change who we are as people. He can still be the amazing, adorable, loved kid that he is WITHOUT the expensive stores!" Ms Forney wrote.

"I do realize that we are partly to blame for his expectancy of always having name brands. We always strived to give him all the things we never had and because of that, he has grown to expect these things.

"I SOLEY did this to help my son become a better man ... My son has learned a valuable lesson from this AND my son is rockin' his button up shirt he bought from the Goodwill with PRIDE today!!!"