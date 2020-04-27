Mother's Day event goes online

Participants at last year's Mother's Day Challenge celebrate winning the Best Dressed Award.

THE Mother’s Day Classic has moved online.

The traditional event allows residents to have fun, exercise and fundraise for breast cancer support programs and research by participating in a 4.5km walk/run, said organiser Jo Parker.

“For the first time in seven years, we won’t be a sea of collective pink at North Wall from Shaws Bay on Mother’s Day morning. Instead, the Ballina Mother’s Day Classic community can come together with a fun local Facebook challenge,” she said.

Virtual Mother’s Day Classic registrations are $25 and include a number of competitions, videos with tips and tutorials, classes and more.

Launching this Thursday on the Mother’s Day Classic – Ballina Facebook page will be the “Get Your Pink On” photo challenge. Entries will close at 3pm on Thursday, May 7.

Ms Parker said the MDC Ballina Facebook community will be invited to select the ultimate winner when the finalists are announced on Friday, May 8.

“Community judging will be open from 9am until midnight on Friday, and the winner announced on Saturday morning before a wonderful prize pack prepared by Shorty’s Bar & Restaurant Lennox Head is delivered to their door later that day for a Mother’s Day eve celebration,” she said.

“As the organiser of the local Mother’s Day Classic event I have been mindful this year of not asking too much, especially in terms of fundraising.

“People have been so generous supporting our wider community over the past few months and its understandable that constant donating can’t be sustained.

“Having said that, it would be wonderful for those that can, to still register for the Mother’s Day Classic virtual program.”

Further details and registration are available from mothersdayclassic.com.