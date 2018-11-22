Woman shot dead at home identified as mum of four

A MOTHER of four young children has died after being shot in her stomach at a suburban home in Geelong, Victoria.

Emergency services were called to Conrad Court in Whittington about 9.20pm yesterday and found Emily Miller, 31, with a gunshot wound on her torso.

Ambulance Victoria transported Ms Miller to hospital, but she later died from her injuries.

Acting Sergeant Alistair Parsons said a man who was also inside the residence during the shooting has been taken into custody and is helping police with their inquiries. The man, in his 20s, and Ms Miller had started dating last month. On Sunday, Ms Miller posted photos of the pair together with her children on Facebook.

Tributes have poured in online for Ms Miller, who described herself on social media as a "proud mummy", with one promising her "beautiful children will be taken care of".

Kari Lovell wrote that "all I want to do is call you and tell you why I'm upset, then I'm reminded of the living nightmare this is".

"I have no words, but the fact I'm writing the words I do have like this is f***ing ridiculous and makes me sick to my stomach," the post continued.

"To say I love you isn't enough, to say I miss you doesn't feel real and the immense pain I'm in trying to accept that this is in fact real is unbearable.

"I love you so much Emmy and my life as I knew it will never be the same."

Emily Miller, 31, died in hospital after being shot in a Whittington home. Picture: Facebook

Another friend, Shaun-Teal Rose Lawson, wrote: "To wake up today and to hear that someone so close to my family has been shot dead breaks my heart. I love you so much Emily Miller I can't believe you have been taken so soon and your life cut so short.

"You were such a beautiful mother and soul I can't believe this, I really can't. I will always be here for your children no matter what baby girl."

Kelly Wilson posted: "I love u Emily Miller you are the bestest friend I could of ever of had!! I will never forget u. RIP."

Another friend Simone Trench said: "Rest in peace Emily Miller can't believe that your truly gone... Fly high 'em. Thinking of you always."

A crime scene has been established at the house and forensic officers and homicide detectives remained on site this morning.

Neighbours said Ms Miller had lived at the commission house for about a month with young children, the Herald Sun reports.

The house, a small red brick property with a picket fence, has play equipment in the front yard.

Police and forensics on site where a woman was shot dead in Conrad Court, Whittington, Victoria. Picture: Alison Wynd

In July, Ms Miller shared a poignant quote on her Facebook page urging people not to "take life for granted".

"Those who died yesterday had plans for this morning. And those who died this morning had plans for tonight," it read.

"Don't take life for granted. In the blink of an eye, everything can change. So forgive often and love with all your heart. You may never know when you may not have that chance again."

Forensic officers at the home this morning. Picture: Alison Wynd

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Emily Miller was the mother of young children. Picture: Facebook

Emily Miller wrote on Facebook that her “babies” were the best things in her life.

Forensic officers were this morning combing through the property. Picture: Alison Wynd