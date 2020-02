N23bm406 Locked Cars. Ldg Sen-Constable Craig McDonald with cars at Watergardens Shopping Centre promoting car locking.

KIDS were reported to be left in a vehicle at Rockhampton Hospital.

It was reported two kids were left in a vehicle with the engine running around 12pm today.

Security guards saw the mother leaving the vehicle and her location is unknown.

Police are trying to locate her.