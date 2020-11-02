Menu
Police are appealing for information about several people.
Police are appealing for information about several people.
News

MOST WANTED: Three people police are looking for

Aisling Brennan
2nd Nov 2020 12:00 PM
POLICE are looking to speak with three people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people or incidents should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Camelia Buchanan

Police are seeking community assistance to locate 32-year-old Camelia Buchanan, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.
Police are seeking community assistance, especially in the Ballina area, to locate 32-year-old Camelia Buchanan, who was wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Anyone with information relating to Camelia’s current whereabouts was urged to contact Ballina Police Station on 02 6681 8699 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Do you know this woman?

Police are seeking community assistance in identifying the female depicted in the images.
Police are seeking community assistance in identifying the female depicted in the images. Police believe she may be able to assist with inquiries relating to incidents which occurred in the Lismore and Goonellabah areas on October 24.

Anyone with information regarding this persons identity was urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Anton Iselin

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Anton Iselin, who has an outstanding warrant for revocation of parole.
Police are seeking community assistance to locate Anton Iselin, who has an outstanding warrant in New South Wales for revocation of parole.

Mr Iselin was known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Banora Point and South East Queensland area.

If you can help locate Mr Iselin, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55 069 499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Lismore Northern Star

